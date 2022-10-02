Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley inactive vs. Bills; OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to make season debut

Ravens outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will make his season debut Sunday in Baltimore – but left tackle Ronnie Stanley won’t.

Stanley was not activated for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills, further delaying his return from two significant 2021 injuries. Stanley underwent his second straight season-ending ankle injury last year after appearing in just one game, as well as a “major” lower-body operation that he declined to specify Thursday.

Pierre-Paul, who was signed Monday, will help a pass-rush group thinned by injuries. Starting outside linebacker Justin Houston is inactive after missing the week of practice with a groin injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.

With Stanley inactive, rookie tackle Daniel Faalele is expected to make his first career NFL start at a largely unfamiliar position. A right tackle at Minnesota, Faalele struggled early against New England after replacing Patrick Mekari, who left with an ankle injury. Mekari also won’t play Sunday.

Stanley practiced fully on Wednesday for the first time this season and practiced without limitations again on Thursday. Afterward, he said he felt “really good” and indicated that he could make his season debut Sunday. Stanley missed Friday’s practice because of what the injury report said was an ankle injury and rest.

“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll just have to see.”

Joining Stanley, Houston and Mekari on the inactive list are running back Kenyan Drake and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, both healthy scratches.

Buffalo will be without starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), who hasn’t played since Week 1. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), a key reserve, is also inactive, along with reserve wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), reserve tight end Tommy Sweeney, reserve offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and starting cornerback Christian Benford (hand). Benford is a Baltimore native who played at Randallstown.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), who was limited Wednesday and Friday, is active.