Childs Walker, reporter: Again, the Ravens beat a very good team when many things did not go their way. This time, the game ball has to go to a defense that hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen 12 times and made seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The Ravens had to make a defensive stand to win the game, and they did despite being whistled for three penalties of 15 yards or more (all of them questionable). The Bills held the Ravens to a season-low 118 rushing yards, containing Lamar Jackson as well as any opponent has all season. But Jackson deserves credit for moving the ball through the air in the second half, even though he was without his favorite target, Mark Andrews. The Ravens will badly miss Andrews if they’re without him for any significant amount of time. In his absence, they converted just three of 10 third-down attempts, well below their league-best season average. This was an important step in the Ravens’ quest for home-field advantage, so they won’t spend a lot of time lamenting the difficulty of it.