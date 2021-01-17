Ravens lose Lamar Jackson in 17-3 loss to Bills, their second straight divisional-round exit

Backup Tyler Huntley nearly managed a miracle, but it was not to be. The undrafted rookie overthrew Brown (four catches for 87 yards) on a sure-thing touchdown pass on one drive, then couldn’t get the Ravens into the end zone on their last. The Ravens’ three points — tied for the fewest by a Harbaugh team since his 2008 arrival — were a haunting echo of the team’s last two offensively challenged playoff exits: a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 season and a 28-12 loss to the Titans in 2019.