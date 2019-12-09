A cursory glance at Allen’s incompletions Sunday (22 in all, plus another three on plays that were called back) shows just how high a priority pressure was. The Ravens came after him like they were auditioning for “Mad Max: Fury Road.” According to an unofficial review of the game, the Ravens sent four or fewer pass rushers on just five of those 25 unsuccessful drop-backs — an 80% blitz rate. On Allen’s five incompletions in the game’s decisive drive, Martindale sent six rushers three times and saved a seven-man rush for the knockout blow.