The 25 best undrafted free agents in Ravens history: From league’s best kicker to a couple of All-Pros

Brown’s NFL career peaked in his first season after signing with the Ravens out of Georgia in 2013. He caught his first touchdown pass in his first career game, and in Week 14, he scored the game-winning touchdown with four seconds left to beat the Vikings, earning NFL Rookie of the Week honors. He finished that season with 524 yards and seven touchdown catches, tied for the most by a rookie in team history, but didn’t score again the rest of his career. He later signed with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, but couldn’t stay on the field as he dealt with back and head injuries.