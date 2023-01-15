How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Wild-card playoff game time, TV, odds and more

Here’s what you need to know about the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Ravens (10-7) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4).
Time: 8:20 p.m. Sunday
Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
TV: NBC, Chs. 11, 4 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
Stream: NBC Sports
Radio: Westwood One Sports (Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic, Ryan Harris); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Torrey Smith); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Partly cloudy, low-to-mid-30s
Line: Bengals by 8 1/2 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 40 1/2 points
