Needing win to clinch playoff spot, Ravens are again heavy favorites vs. Bengals

The Ravens are double-digit favorites for the third straight time ahead of their regular-season finale Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (10-5), who would clinch a playoff berth with a win in Cincinnati (4-10-1), are favored by 11½ points. They entered their Week 5 meeting in Baltimore as 12½-point favorites and covered easily, routing the Bengals, 27-3.
Sunday’s game sets up as an unlikely matchup of the AFC North’s two hottest teams. The Ravens have won four straight games, including Sunday’s 27-13 takedown of the New York Giants, while Cincinnati has won two straight without starting quarterback Joe Burrow, the second-longest streak in the division. After quarterback Ryan Finley helped lead a stunning upset of the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers, Brandon Allen returned to pass for 371 yards in a 37-31 win Sunday over the Houston Texans.
The Ravens have never lost in the regular season as double-digit favorites, and they covered the spread in comfortable victories the past two weeks against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Giants. The Bengals, meanwhile, have been double-digit underdogs three times this season. After failing to cover the spread in losses to the Ravens and Miami Dolphins, they entered their Week 15 game against Pittsburgh as 14½-point underdogs — and won by 10.
The Ravens have won the past four meetings with Cincinnati, the past two by a combined score of 76-16, and lead the all-time series 26-23. But the Bengals are 9-5 against the spread in their past 14 games against the Ravens, according to CBS Sports.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 44½ points.