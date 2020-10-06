With Bengals up next, Ravens are double-digit favorites for second straight week

The Ravens are nearly two-touchdown favorites over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After beating the Washington Football Team, 31-17, on Sunday as 14-point favorites, the Ravens (3-1) will enter their Week 5 meeting with similar odds. Despite a win Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars, their first of the season, the Joe Burrow-led Bengals (1-2-1) are 13½-point underdogs.
The game will be the second AFC North test this season for both teams. The Ravens routed the Browns in Baltimore in Week 1, 38-6, while Cincinnati fell in Cleveland a week later, 35-30. The Bengals went on to tie the host Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, 23-23, before knocking off the Jaguars at home Sunday, 33-25.
After a comfortable win in Landover, the Ravens are now 37-0 outright as double-digit favorites in the regular season, according to ESPN, the only team never to lose such a game. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 0-14-1 in its past 15 road games, a stretch that dates to 2018, but 10-5 against the spread, according to CBS Sports.
The Ravens have won three straight games against the Bengals, including a 49-13 blowout at Paul Brown Stadium last season, and are 25-23 all time. But meetings in M&T Bank Stadium have typically been close, with the past seven all decided by six points or fewer.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 51 points.