The Ravens are double-digit road favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their rematch Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (6-2) are 10-point favorites over their AFC North foes less than a month after they entered their Week 6 meeting as 10½-point favorites. The Bengals (0-8) covered the spread with a late touchdown run by quarterback Andy Dalton in a 23-17 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.
After early-season struggles as betting favorites, the Ravens have won two straight games as field-goal underdogs, beating the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 7 and knocking off the unbeaten New England Patriots on Sunday in Baltimore. If the line holds, this would be the third week this season in which the Ravens are double-digit favorites.
The Bengals, who are coming off a bye week, have the NFL’s longest losing streak and are the league’s only winless team. Cincinnati announced last week that rookie Ryan Finley would replace Dalton at quarterback. Finley, a fourth-round pick, hasn’t attempted a regular-season pass this year.
With their win last month, the Ravens have won two straight against the Bengals for the first time since 2012. They’re 3-2 in their past five meetings overall.
The over-under for the game is 46 points.