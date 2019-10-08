The Ravens are 11½-point favorites ahead of their home game Sunday against the winless Cincinnati Bengals, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
It’s the second time this season the Ravens (3-2) would be double-digit favorites. The Cardinals were 13-point underdogs in Week 2 after the Ravens’ season-opening blowout victory, but Arizona covered the spread in its 23-17 loss. According to CBS Sports, the Ravens are just 3-12 against the spread in their past 15 games as double-digit favorites. (Overall, they’ve gone 14-1.)
The Bengals are 0-5 this season, but lost by just one point in Seattle to the Seahawks and by just four in Buffalo to the Bills, both potential playoff teams. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers blew them out in Week 2 and Week 4, respectively. On Sunday, Cincinnati fell to the previously winless Arizona Cardinals, 26-23.
Sunday’s matchup will be the Ravens’ first against Cincinnati since Zac Taylor replaced longtime coach Marvin Lewis in February. The Ravens are 3-3 against Cincinnati over the past three seasons after losing the previous five meetings.
The over-under for the game is 48 points.