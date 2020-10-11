How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 5 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 5 game between the Ravens (3-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 250 immediate family members will be allowed to attend.
TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Amanda Balionis)
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)
Forecast: High 60s, rain
Line: Ravens by 12½ (as of Saturday night)
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Pregame reading:
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice, will play Sunday vs. Bengals; G Tyre Phillips likely out
- Ravens' Bradley Bozeman on the road to becoming one of NFL’s best guards, one stop at a time
- Ravens prepare for first matchup with Bengals QB Joe Burrow: ‘He just doesn’t feel like a rookie’
- With some razzle-dazzle, Ravens emerge as the NFL’s best special teams unit
- AFC North quarterly report: Where do the Ravens, Steelers, Browns and Bengals stand after four weeks?
- Mike Preston’s first-quarter report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 3-1 start
- Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 5: Who has the edge?