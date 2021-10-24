xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 7 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 24, 2021 6:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 7 game between the Ravens (5-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-2).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Coverage map:

Blue: Bengals at Ravens. Red: Chiefs at Titans. Green: Jets at Patriots.
Blue: Bengals at Ravens. Red: Chiefs at Titans. Green: Jets at Patriots. (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS Sports

Radio: Compass Media Networks (Gregg Daniels, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)

Forecast: Partly cloudy, low 60s

Line: Ravens by 6½ (as of Saturday night)

Over-under: 46

Pregame reading:

