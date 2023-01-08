How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 18 playoff implications, TV, odds and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 18 game between the Ravens (10-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Playoff implications: If the Ravens defeat the Bengals and earn an immediate rematch in the wild-card round of the playoffs, the host would be determined by a coin flip, according to a plan approved Friday by NFL owners. The plan represented the league’s attempt at a fair resolution after it declared last Monday’s game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills a no contest in the wake of Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field.
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Cloudy, low 40s
Line: Bengals by 9 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 39 1/2 points
