Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 7 game in Baltimore?

Ravens 31, Bengals 28: The Ravens are on a roll and are getting better each week. After putting together a complete performance (remember tackling?) against the Chargers on Sunday, they are not due for a letdown with the top spot in the AFC North on the line. Joe Burrow has put any questions about his health behind him as the Bengals quarterback and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase have combined to make one of the best young duos in the NFL, but if the Ravens defense plays even close to as well as they did against Justin Herbert and the Chargers, Burrow could be in for a rough day. Cincinnati’s defense has quietly held opponents to 18.5 points per game (fifth best in the league) and allowed just six passing touchdowns to go with five interceptions, but MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and Co. should be up to the task.