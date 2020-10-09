Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 5 game at M&T Bank Stadium?

Ravens 35, Bengals 24: The Ravens under coach John Harbaugh are as tough as any team against rookie quarterbacks, but No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is a different kind of challenge. Burrow is the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games, and he is attacking the intermediate level of the field as well as any quarterback in the league. The Ravens secondary is one of the league’s best, but it will be tested Sunday, especially if the pass rush can’t get going. Lamar Jackson won’t let the Ravens lose, but Cincinnati is no longer the pushover it has been recently.