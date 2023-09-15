Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 2 game between the Ravens and the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Brian Wacker, reporter

Bengals 27, Ravens 17: The Bengals come into this one annoyed from getting embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and do so healthy, unlike the Ravens, who could be without as many as six starters. The Ravens have been tough on quarterback Joe Burrow in the past, but they’ve still lost each of their past three games at Paycor Stadium (albeit without Lamar Jackson available for any of them). Still, there’s just too much to overcome for a Ravens team that is banged up on the offensive line, without its top running back and is without cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams against what is still one of the AFC’s top offenses.

Mike Preston, columnist

Bengals 24, Ravens 21: The Bengals can’t be as bad as they played last week against Cleveland. Cincinnati will rebound with a strong performance against the Ravens. Both teams were a lot better than they showed a week ago. The Bengals, though, are at home and don’t want to possibly fall two games behind in the AFC North race to either Cleveland or the Ravens this early in the season. Plus, the Ravens could be without several starters.

Childs Walker, reporter

Bengals 23, Ravens 20: Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be motivated not to start 0-2 in the AFC North. The Ravens are already in triage mode as they try to work around a series of injuries to key starters. That’s a daunting setup for a road trip that would not have been easy for the Ravens under the best circumstances.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 20, Bengals 17: Joe Burrow’s calf injury might be worse than he and the team said. The Bengals’ offense took 52 of their 54 snaps against the Browns from shotgun, and Burrow had the ninth-fastest time to throw of his career. Does that sound like a team confident in the health of its quarterback? Plus, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald did as well as anyone in bottling up Cincinnati’s offense last season. I expect Baltimore to put together a strong performance and Lamar Jackson to have a breakout game, injuries be damned.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 17, Bengals 14: We’ve seen this from the Ravens before. Someone (not named Lamar Jackson) goes down, and they rally behind the next man up and win a game nobody expects them to. And don’t think Baltimore doesn’t remember its last trip to Cincinnati. All that will be fuel for the Ravens, who are facing a Bengals team that looked downright bad in Week 1. Both offenses will improve Sunday, but the return of tight end Mark Andrews will be what the Ravens need to pull off an upset.