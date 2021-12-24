Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 16 game in Cincinnati?

Ravens 27, Bengals 24: The Ravens’ luck had turned against them in the past few weeks with four total points deciding their three-game losing skid. That’s due to turn back in their favor. The Bengals beat up the Ravens in their Week 7 meeting but it’s hard to imagine that happening again to a team coached by John Harbaugh. Just watch the team-released video of Harbaugh discussing the decision to go for two late in their 31-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday as evidence of the belief this team has in its coach. With the fate of the AFC North essentially up for grabs, I don’t expect the Ravens to fold, no matter if it’s Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley under center. It’s been a little while since Justin Tucker was a factor for Baltimore, but I think this is the week he returns to show he’s the “GOAT.”