"Hopefully this Thursday we catch them when we want them, [and] we have success with the deep ball," said Jackson. (Baltimore Sun)

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Thursday’s Week 11 game between the Ravens (7-3) and the Bengals (5-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Brian Wacker, reporter

Ravens 24, Bengals 20: Cincinnati has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and the Ravens have more yards on the ground than anyone else. Expect to see a good dose of the thunder and lightning combo of Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell, along with some runs sprinkled in by Lamar Jackson. Still, these teams usually play each other close with the average margin of victory in their past four meetings, including last year’s wild-card game, a shade under six points.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 21, Bengals 17: The Ravens rebound after getting pushed around by Cleveland last week. They were embarrassed and need to bounce back. The visiting team is also at a big disadvantage because it’s a short week and they have one less day to prepare because they are on the road. The Ravens always play Cincinnati tough and this game will be no different.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 26, Bengals 20: Familiarity has bred contempt between these AFC North rivals, both of whom need a win to put the stink of last weekend behind them. Expect a desperate game with chunk plays and wild swings. The Ravens have checked Joe Burrow effectively and are equipped to pound on Cincinnati’s lesser defense. They’ll get back on track but not without tense moments.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 27, Bengals 24: A stunning six NFL games ended on field goals as time expired last weekend, and it feels like we could see another Thursday night. History certainly favors this Ravens, with Lamar Jackson boasting a career 7-2 record against the Bengals, including 4-1 at home. With Tee Higgins out and Ja’Marr Chase playing through a back injury, Joe Burrow is going to have a tough time against the NFL’s best defense.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 24, Bengals 23: The Ravens said all the right things after blowing another fourth-quarter lead against the Browns on Sunday, and the short week has to help get the bad taste out of their mouths. The same could be said of the Bengals, who are in desperate need of this win to remain in the race for the AFC North title. The Ravens are at home, so they get the edge in what should be a slugfest on the national stage. The Ravens just don’t lose consecutive games with Lamar Jackson under center.