Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's win over Bengals: RB Gus Edwards emerges

Who's getting more playing time for the Ravens? Here are some key takeaways from the snap counts in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Bengals

Matt Skura C — 79

Orlando Brown Jr. T — 79

Lamar Jackson QB — 79

Marshal Yanda G — 79

Alex Lewis G — 75

Ronnie Stanley T — 70

Nick Boyle TE — 53

Willie Snead IV WR — 53

Michael Crabtree WR — 53

John Brown WR — 51

Gus Edwards RB — 49

Hayden Hurst TE — 35

Chris Moore WR — 28

Mark Andrews TE — 25

Alex Collins RB — 17

Patrick Ricard FB — 16

Jermaine Eluemunor T — 9

Ty Montgomery RB — 9

Buck Allen RB — 5

Bradley Bozeman G — 4

Robert Griffin III QB — 1

Takeaways: The Ravens changed gears by playing Edwards 49 snaps, compared with season lows of 17 for Collins and five for Allen. Were they merely riding the hot back? Or will the powerful Edwards be the featured guy as long as Jackson remains at quarterback? The Ravens also leaned on Boyle and Ricard to block in their run-heavy attack. Again, it will be interesting to monitor whether that becomes the trend under Jackson. Hurst played 10 more snaps than Andrews, despite the fact Andrews has been the more productive receiver. Ty Montgomery made his Ravens debut, but it’s not clear if there’s room for him to become a significantly bigger part of the offense. The backfield picture could become even more crowded with Kenneth Dixon practicing again and eligible to return. We’ll also have to watch how the Ravens distribute snaps along the offensive line when James Hurst returns from his back injury. Brown has played well enough to remain the starter at right tackle, so the battle might come down to Hurst vs. Lewis at left guard.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Bengals

Tony Jefferson SS — 55

C.J. Mosley LB — 55

Eric Weddle FS — 55

Terrell Suggs LB — 48

Jimmy Smith CB — 44

Za’Darius Smith LB — 43

Marlon Humphrey CB — 42

Brandon Carr CB — 38

Tavon Young CB — 31

Matthew Judon LB — 29

Brent Urban DE — 27

Brandon Williams DT — 24

Kenny Young LB — 23

Michael Pierce NT — 23

Chris Wormley DT — 22

Patrick Onwuasor LB — 17

Anthony Levine Sr. SS — 14

Tyus Bowser LB — 9

Chuck Clark FS — 5

Chris Board LB — 1

Takeaways: Smith and Humphrey played slightly more than Carr, perhaps because they’re better at the tight, aggressive coverage the Ravens wanted to use against the Bengals’ wide receivers. By keeping the Bengals off the field and rotating frequently, the Ravens kept workloads modest for all their interior linemen. That could pay off in the stretch run. Kenny Young played six more snaps than Onwuasor as the Ravens leaned on their linebackers to defend against Andy Dalton’s short, quick throws. Suggs played a season-high 87 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

