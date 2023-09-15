Ravens rule out left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum vs. Bengals; TE Mark Andrews questionable

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the injuries suffered by his team and the need to extend preseason practices. (Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens’ win last week came against a Houston Texans team missing three of its starters on the offensive line. Predictably, they harassed rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, sacking the No. 2 overall draft pick five times and pressuring him on 14 occasions.

Now it’s Baltimore that will be in a similar position this week against the AFC North rival Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) after neither participated in practice this week. Tight end Mark Andrews, meanwhile, is questionable, though he was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time in two weeks.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who had foot surgery last month, along with safety Marcus Williams, who suffered a pectoral injury against the Texans, did not practice this week and have been ruled out, as expected.

Baltimore being without Humphrey and Williams presents its challenges against an explosive Bengals offense that features quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. But the bigger concern perhaps will be an offensive line that struggled with execution and communication against the Texans, as quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked four times, hit on seven occasions and pressured on 29% of his drop-backs.

With Stanley and Linderbaum out, it’s expected Patrick Mekari will start at left tackle and Owings Mills native and former Chicago Bears starter Sam Mustipher will take over at center.

“You have to have depth at center, guys that can snap and get you out of a jam,” coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s good to have versatile players and we do have versatile offensive linemen across the board for the most part.”

Unlike against Houston, the Ravens will be tasked with facing two of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL in DJ Reader and B.J. Hill.

Reader, 29, is coming off a season in which he produced a career-high 84.1 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade despite being limited to 10 games by a knee injury. He’s also in the final year of his contract, as if there’s a need for extra motivation after a stunning 24-3 loss against the Browns in Cleveland. Hill, 28, is coming off a year which he set a career high in total pressures with 45 in 615 pass-rushing snaps.

Then, of course, there’s defensive end Trey Hendrickson, whose pass-rush grade has increased each of his six seasons in the NFL. Last season, he finished top 12 in the league with 62 pressures and recorded eight sacks.

And Ravens fans are still probably having nightmares over the Bengals’ other defensive end, Sam Hubbard, who returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown in Cincinnati’s wild-card win over Baltimore in January.

Being down two starters on the offensive line figures to be problematic, but Harbaugh said he views the backups in the same light as the rest of his players.

“I’ve never used that particular term [next man up],” he said. “We don’t even talk about it. We do talk about how strong we feel about our guys. Our players are confident in their teammates.”

There’s at least reason to feel confident compared with the Ravens’ last three trips to Cincinnati, all losses and all without Jackson under center.

Still, even a healthy Jackson has struggled in this matchup. In four games against the Bengals dating to 2020, Jackson has completed just 53% of his passes with seven touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging 181 passing yards and 61.5 rushing yards. Last week, he threw for just 169 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Now comes an aggressive Bengals defense at home against a makeshift offensive line.

“Football has a little bit to do with matchups, but it’s all about execution,” left guard John Simpson said. “We’ve got guys who have played in this league before who are gonna fill those spots.

“If we just keep putting our head down and going to work, the results will show. If we just execute like how we’re taught it will handle itself. That’s bigger than the player itself.”

For the Bengals, linebacker Markus Bailey (knee), running back Chris Evans (hamstring) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) were all limited in Friday’s practice and are listed as questionable.

Week 2

Ravens at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Bengals by 3