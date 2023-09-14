As Ravens and Bengals renew rivalry, Lamar Jackson would ‘rather be the underdog’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Lamar Jackson nearly assaulted his television.

The Ravens quarterback, home because of the knee injury that had sidelined him since the first weekend in December, emerged from the bathroom just as his good friend, Tyler Huntley, attempted to vault into the end zone to give the team a fourth-quarter playoff lead against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I looked and [No.] 94 was running the other way,” Jackson recalled. “I almost hit my screen.”

Huntley’s fumble, and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard’s ensuing 98-yard touchdown return, handed the Ravens a deficit from which they would not recover. Their 2022 season was over, with their best player watching helplessly 500 miles away.

It was not a scene Jackson seemed eager to recreate as he spoke Wednesday about the Ravens’ return to Cincinnati.

The Ravens’ most important player will have a direct say in the proceedings this time. Sunday’s game will be Jackson’s first in Cincinnati since the 2020 regular-season finale. The Ravens will still be at a health disadvantage after a costly season opener in which running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon, safety Marcus Williams suffered a pectoral injury, center Tyler Linderbaum sprained his ankle and left tackle Ronnie Stanley sprained his knee. Tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were already missing thanks to a quadriceps injury and foot surgery, respectively.

All 53 members of the Bengals’ active roster, meanwhile, practiced Wednesday. So it has gone between these foes in recent years.

Jackson refused to dwell on the health disparity — “It just happens to happen every time we play them” — instead expressing his eagerness to test coordinator Todd Monken’s new offense against stern opposition.

There was another way to view the gut-rending loss eight months ago. The Ravens, without the man who makes them go on offense, outhit and outplayed the defending AFC champions for more than three quarters of a road playoff game. Had Huntley gone low and punched over the goal line instead of losing his grip on the ball, the Bengals’ season might have come to an early, miserable end.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and crew have won four of the last five against the Ravens, who humiliated them by a combined score of 65-6 in 2020. When the Bengals routed the Ravens, 41-17, in Baltimore in October 2021, Burrow spoke of it as an early milestone in Cincinnati’s surprise run to the Super Bowl.

“We’re starting to earn respect,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said afterward.

Respect? The Ravens freely acknowledge the Bengals have established themselves as a formidable obstacle in the AFC North. But they see the rivalry as far from a settled issue. With Burrow on one side and Jackson on the other, both having agreed to record-setting extensions this year, it could go on like this for a half-decade or longer.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews celebrates with his teammates, including quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), after scoring a touchdown against the Bengals on Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium. (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun)

Will the happenings of Jan. 15 — Huntley’s game-tying touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson followed rapidly by the fumble that would haunt him for much of the offseason — be at the forefront of the Ravens’ minds when they return to the scene?

Coach John Harbaugh had a little fun answering that question. “You remember everything in football,” he said. “They won the game. They played better at the end [and] made the plays they had to make.”

Asked in the next breath if his team took solace from its near-miss, Harbaugh replied: “I don’t really remember to be honest with you. That’s a long time ago.”

He drew laughs with his contradictory appraisal, but his answers spoke to the mentality that drives NFL teams forward. If you lost the game, you lost the game. The particulars quickly cease to matter.

“We lost at the end of the day,” said Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, who introduced himself to the rivalry with 24 tackles over those two meetings in January. “That’s how you weigh things in this league, off wins and losses. We didn’t get the job done. This week, we’re not worried about that. We really don’t care too much about last year if I’m being perfectly honest.”

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase accused Smith of “doing messy stuff” in the regular-season finale between the teams. “See you Sunday,” Smith replied at the time, a no-nonsense sentiment he has carried into a new season.

“Every game I play is personal,” he said. “Every play I play is personal. They’re going to get what they’re going to get. That’s just how I look at it. That’s any opponent, each and every week. I’m going to play the same, through the whistle; fast, physical all day long. If they don’t like it, who cares?”

He did take the slightest poke at the Bengals for their dreadful performance in a 24-3 opening loss to the Cleveland Browns. Burrow, who missed most of training camp with a calf injury, completed just 14 of 31 passes for 82 yards in defeat.

“I’m sure they are going to be pissed off coming into the game based on their outing from last week,” Smith said. “I don’t think they scored a touchdown. So obviously, they’re going to try and come out and get some redemption. And we’re going to be pissed off as well. That’s how we play and we’re looking forward to it.”

As it should be in a brutally competitive division with four teams that expect to play postseason football come January. If the Bengals have become the Ravens’ chief nemesis, Cleveland is perhaps Cincinnati’s least favorable matchup. Everyone wants to beat the Steelers, who have the most decorated history in the quartet.

“Be where your feet are, but at the same time, we’ve got to appreciate the past and understand the rivalry that goes into playing at Cincinnati and playing in the AFC North in general,” said Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who made nine tackles and forced a key fumble in the playoff loss to the Bengals. “All four teams are … rivals, and there is a pretty gritty understanding within the whole division that you’ve got to be a certain kind of player to play on all four of these teams.”

As Hamilton and Smith noted, these are similar teams but not the same ones that matched up in January. The Bengals said goodbye to starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III and welcomed former Raven Orlando Brown Jr. to protect Burrow’s blindside. For all their recent success, they’re licking their wounds after that decisive loss last weekend in Cleveland.

Burrow even joked with Cincinnati reporters that he got a new haircut in hopes of turning the page. “They are very sound in their scheme,” he said of the Ravens, who held him to an average of 214 passing yards in three meetings last season. “They do a great job of sending blitzes at you that you don’t see on tape before. They have a lot of great week-to-week game-plan stuff, so you have to be able to adapt well to it.”

No bulletin board quotes there.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will attack with a set of offensive weapons who played no part in losing to the Bengals last season, from Jackson to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. They’ll be underdogs, just as they were in January, but that’s fine with the guy who almost smashed his TV.

“I really don’t care to be hyped up or people displaying that we’re on top of the league,” Jackson said. “I’d rather be the underdog because we always have something to prove. We always have a chip on our shoulder to go out there and win a game.”

Week 2

Ravens at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Bengals by 3 1/2