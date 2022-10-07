Ravens missing several projected starters in final tune-up for Bengals

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back Justice Hill and outside linebacker Justin Houston are unlikely to play in Sunday’s AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the week of practice.

Bateman (foot), Hill (hamstring) and Houston (groin) all missed practice Friday for the third straight time. Bateman and Hill were hurt in the second half of the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, while Houston left the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

Bateman is the team’s top wide receiver (11 catches for 243 yards), while Hill (6.6 yards per carry) ranks among the NFL’s most efficient runners. Houston has a team-high two sacks in his three games.

Other key starters could be missing Sunday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, didn’t participate in positional drills during the open portion of Friday’s practice. If he’s not activated for his season debut, the Ravens could return to Patrick Mekari or stick with rookie Daniel Faalele.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps), who was limited in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session to rest, also was missing. His absence would loom large against a Bengals attack that cornerback Marlon Humphrey said has “the best trio of wide receivers in the league”: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was also missing Friday, along with guard Ben Cleveland (foot), his second straight absence.

Coach John Harbaugh will address reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.

