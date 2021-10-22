Ravens vs. Bengals preview: 3 questions with Cincinnati Enquirer beat reporter Kelsey Conway

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Ravens (5-1) face the much-improved Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in their first AFC North matchup of the season.
To help break the game down, The Baltimore Sun asked Cincinnati Enquirer beat reporter Kelsey Conway three questions about the Week 7 matchup in what could be a budding rivalry:
The Ravens dominated the Bengals last season, outscoring them by a combined 65-6. How much has Cincinnati narrowed the gap over the past year?
We’ll see after Sunday. The Bengals are off to their best start under Zac Taylor’s tenure as Cincinnati’s head coach and look vastly improved from a year ago. Cincinnati hasn’t played the toughest schedule thus far and it’s why so many questions remain unanswered about this Bengals team. There’s no question Bengals players are looking to “flip the script” against Baltimore, as Tyler Boyd said on Thursday. The Bengals are much better on defense this season, and if there’s ever a year they are built to contain Lamar Jackson, it’s this year. Ja’Marr Chase continues to be a spark player for this offense and the unit goes as he and Joe Burrow do. If the Bengals can protect Burrow like they have the last few weeks, I like Cincinnati’s odds in being able to keep pace with the Ravens. Ultimately, I think this game will come down to if the Bengals can generate turnovers against the Ravens.
Joe Burrow struggled mightily in his first game against the Ravens’ aggressive defense. What should give the Bengals confidence in Burrow’s second go-around?
The way he’s reading what opponents are trying to do to him at the line of scrimmage and making changes. We’ve seen it on multiple occasions, Burrow looks one step ahead of defenses. His ability to diagnosis what he’s seeing and audible to what he believes is the best option is a reason to believe Baltimore won’t throw much at him that he can’t handle. He understands what teams are trying to do to him more this year and his intelligence is a big reason why he’s having the type of success he is this season.
Would a Bengals win in Baltimore make them the team to beat in the AFC North?
I think it would prove a lot in terms of the Bengals’ legitimacy. I’m not sure you can say they will be the team to beat because the Ravens are still a really good team even if Cincinnati wins. Top to bottom, I think the Ravens are a better team and know how to win. The Bengals are still young in many aspects but are an exciting team to watch develop. I think the Bengals and Ravens with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow at quarterback are going to make this rivalry what it once was.