Ravens 34, Bengals 14: The Ravens just need to get through this game healthy, with big tests looming against the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Cincinnati has traditionally played the Ravens tough, but that was under former Ravens assistant Marvin Lewis. First-year coach Zac Taylor is beginning his rebuild, which means the winless Bengals are probably thinking more about where they’ll pick in next year’s draft than how competitive they are on the field. Cincinnati is second worst in the NFL in rushing defense, so the Ravens should be able to pound the ball on the ground to an easy victory.