Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 28, Bengals 13: The dismal Bengals are still looking for their first win under coach Zac Taylor. The Ravens have typically had trouble with Cincinnati, but that was when they had Marvin Lewis calling the shots and A.J. Green on the field. The Bengals are averaging just 16 points a game; the defense is giving up 411.8 yards a game (second worst in the league). The Ravens should maintain their hold on first in the AFC North before taking on a challenging part of the schedule.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 34, Bengals 14: The Ravens just need to get through this game healthy, with big tests looming against the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Cincinnati has traditionally played the Ravens tough, but that was under former Ravens assistant Marvin Lewis. First-year coach Zac Taylor is beginning his rebuild, which means the winless Bengals are probably thinking more about where they’ll pick in next year’s draft than how competitive they are on the field. Cincinnati is second worst in the NFL in rushing defense, so the Ravens should be able to pound the ball on the ground to an easy victory.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 26, Bengals 19: The Ravens end a three-game stretch of divisional games against the worst team in the AFC North. The Bengals will be without two of their top wide receivers and have one of the worst offensive lines in the league. With one of the worst run defenses in the league, I look for Mark Ingram II and Lamar Jackson to have a big game on the ground.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Bengals 14: The Bengals are ranked No. 26 in offense and No. 31 in defense. They haven’t won a game this season and are challenging the Washington Redskins, the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins for the title of being the worst team in the NFL. The Ravens are at home and should easily win their second straight game.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 31, Bengals 17: If this game isn’t the gimme that it’s supposed to be, then we’ll all know that it’s going to be another one of those years when the Ravens keep us guessing until late December. That said, they should handle the winless Bengals and solidify their position at the top of the AFC North standings.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 27, Bengals 13: Cincinnati always gave the Ravens trouble under former coach Marvin Lewis, but these Bengals started the season off as pretenders and have lost even more key pieces along the way. Their receiving corps is depleted, and their offensive tackles have been turnstiles. This should be a get-right game for Lamar Jackson, too.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 31, Bengals 17: The Ravens have not had an easy time with the Bengals over the years, even at home. But this Cincinnati defense is particularly ill-equipped to deal with the Ravens’ running attack, and this will be one of the few comfortable wins left on the schedule.