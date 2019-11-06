Ravens 35, Bengals 14: The only thing that might stop the Ravens from making this a bigger blowout is an emotional hangover from Sunday’s win. Unfortunately for him, new Bengals starting quarterback Ryan Finley gets to face a defense that is getting better by the week, and that’s with one of the league’s worst offensive lines in front of him. It will be interesting to see how Cincinnati tries to stop Lamar Jackson after facing him earlier this season, but we saw that Jackson can overcome any defensive wrinkle thrown his way in the win over the Patriots.