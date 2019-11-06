Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 30, Bengals 13: The Bengals defense won’t have much of an answer for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ running game. The winless Bengals are last in the NFL in average rushing yards allowed at 177.6 (Jackson rushed for 152 yards alone in their first meeting). The Ravens will face their fourth rookie quarterback this season in Ryan Finley, who will likely have Ravens’ Achilles heel A.J. Green returning from injury, but rookie quarterbacks have managed just one touchdown on the Ravens defense this season. The Ravens need to put the Bengals away because the schedule only gets tougher from here.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 35, Bengals 14: The only thing that might stop the Ravens from making this a bigger blowout is an emotional hangover from Sunday’s win. Unfortunately for him, new Bengals starting quarterback Ryan Finley gets to face a defense that is getting better by the week, and that’s with one of the league’s worst offensive lines in front of him. It will be interesting to see how Cincinnati tries to stop Lamar Jackson after facing him earlier this season, but we saw that Jackson can overcome any defensive wrinkle thrown his way in the win over the Patriots.
Daniel Oyefusi, editor
Ravens 26, Bengals 10: We’ll see what changes the Bengals defense, still the league’s worst against the run, makes facing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense for the second time in four weeks. It may take a few possessions for the Ravens defense to figure out rookie Ryan Finley, who is making his first start over benched Andy Dalton, but the defense will settle in and make life tough for the young quarterback.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Bengals 10: Cincinnati has the worst-ranked run and overall defense in the NFL. The Ravens have the top-ranked running offense, and Cincinnati is starting an unproven quarterback. The is the recipe for a Ravens blowout.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 26, Bengals 16: If you’re worried about a letdown after Sunday night’s huge win over the Patriots, don’t be. The Ravens should be pretty proud of themselves after beating the Seahawks and Pats, but they know that every game counts toward playoff seeding and a possible first-round bye. They won’t blink.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 27, Bengals 13: This is a prime spot for a letdown game. How many teams follow up a game against one undefeated opponent this late in the season with another against a winless opponent? A.J. Green’s return should help the Bengals, but their biggest weakness — run defense — plays into the Ravens’ biggest strength.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Bengals 17: There are reasons for the Ravens to be concerned about this game, from the potential for a post-Patriots letdown to the return of A.J. Green. But there’s no reason to think the Bengals are equipped to stop the Ravens offense or to protect debuting quarterback Ryan Finley.