Despite quarterback uncertainty, Ravens favored vs. Bengals in late betting line

The Ravens are four-point favorites over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals despite uncertainty at quarterback that kept most Las Vegas sportsbooks from posting a betting line until Saturday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with a right hip injury, and Flacco was listed Friday as doubtful to play. Rookie Lamar Jackson is expected to start if Flacco cannot play, but Harbaugh has said Robert Griffin III would also be under consideration.

The game is the Ravens’ first since Week 3 in which the spread has been more than a field goal. In the teams' first meeting, a 34-23 Bengals home victory, the Ravens were also favored, by just a point.

After strong starts to the season, both teams have floundered of late. The Ravens have lost three straight games and four of their past five, while Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday after its third loss in four games. Both teams are 4-5 against the spread this season.

The over-under for the game is 43½ points.

