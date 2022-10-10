Ravens safety Marcus Williams exits game vs. Bengals with wrist injury, ruled out

Ravens safety Marcus Williams suffered a wrist injury during Sunday night’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s unclear when Williams’ injury occurred, but he was ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Williams’ injury is huge for Baltimore, as he has been one of the team’s best defensive players thus far this season. Williams is tied for second in the league in interceptions with three while recording 33 tackles, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Ravens gameday portal: Live updates from Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals https://t.co/Kp80PlDgTO — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) October 9, 2022

After playing five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Williams signed a five-year, $70 million contract in March. Williams was a playmaker during his time in New Orleans, as the former second-round draft pick recorded 320 tackles, 38 pass deflections and 15 interceptions in 76 games.

Advertisement

Fortunately for the Ravens, they have depth at safety with veteran Chuck Clark, first-round pick Kyle Hamilton and third-year player Geno Stone. Stone essentially replaced Williams on Sunday, with Hamilton rotating in for different situations.

This story will be updated.