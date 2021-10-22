Ravens RB Latavius Murray, WR Sammy Watkins unlikely to play vs. Bengals; 4 players absent at practice

Two Ravens starters, running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, are unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after not participating in the open portion of practice Friday.
Murray (ankle) and Watkins (thigh) also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the Ravens would monitor Murray this week after he sprained his ankle Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Watkins hasn’t practiced since hurting his hamstring in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.
If Murray is inactive Sunday, Ty’Son Williams is likely to return to action in the Ravens’ AFC North opener against Cincinnati. After starting the first three games of the season, Williams has been a healthy scratch two of the past three weeks.
Defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee were also absent Thursday. Both players typically get a day off during the week to rest.
The injury report for Sunday’s game will be released later Friday.