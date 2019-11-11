“They're put in a position where they have to choose Lamar or the running back, and sometimes they don't know what to do and they're stuck in the middle, and that's probably the worst thing you can do,” Stanley said. “We just try to make it as hard for them as possible. For the most part, defensive ends don't really have to do much but run as fast as they can up the field, so we want all the players on the defense to make sure they're on point."