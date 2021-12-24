Ravens QB Tyler Huntley questionable vs. Bengals with illness; Lamar Jackson still sidelined at practice

Five other Ravens were listed as questionable. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) is on track to return Sunday after participating fully in his second straight practice. Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh), who missed Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, was limited all week. Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh sat out Friday with an illness, while safety Brandon Stephens (illness) was limited after missing Thursday’s workout.