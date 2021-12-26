QB Joe Burrow, Bengals dismantle short-handed Ravens, 41-21, to deal blow to playoff chances

The Ravens (8-7), who would’ve regained control of the division with a win, have now lost four straight games for the first time since 2016 and only the second time under coach John Harbaugh. Sunday’s blowout was the first defeat in that stretch by more than a couple of points; they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 13) and Green Bay Packers (Week 15) by one and to the Cleveland Browns (Week 14) by two.