Instant analysis: Dominant defense leads Ravens to 27-3 win over Bengals

Childs Walker, reporter: This was a victory reminiscent of the pre-Lamar Jackson era, when the Ravens defense often carried them through aesthetically miserable games. The Bengals simply could not protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who will be picking M&T Bank Stadium turf from his aching body all the way back to Cincinnati. In one indication of how well Don “Wink” Martindale’s blitzes worked, five different Ravens defensive backs sacked Burrow. This defensive mauling obscured a desultory offensive outing from the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. After a week in which he missed two practices, Jackson ran reluctantly and threw sloppily. With many chances to put the game away early, the Ravens could not sustain drives. Jackson completed just 19 of 37 passes and threw several passes that could have been intercepted. Despite his quarterback’s inefficiency, offensive coordinator Greg Roman seemed reluctant to go all-in on his run game. Big picture, we didn’t learn much about the Ravens, beyond their ability to punish a bad offensive line and an overwhelmed young quarterback.