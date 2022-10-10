Instant analysis from Ravens’ last-second 19-17 win over Cincinnati Bengals

Ravens’ Justin Tucker celebrates with his teammates after making the score 13-10 in the second half with a field goal during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 game at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: A week after the Ravens left kicker Justin Tucker on the sideline for a controversial fourth-quarter, fourth-down call, there was no doubt what they’d ask of him on the game’s biggest play: Make the dang kick. On a night when the offense and defense showed their promise and their problems, coach John Harbaugh knew he could always count on the NFL’s best-ever kicker. Wins in the AFC North are going to be hard to come by this season, and the Ravens can’t complain about how this one looked.

Advertisement

Childs Walker, reporter: Another tense home game, another failed stand by the Ravens defense, which had done so many good things earlier in the night. Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon nicked the Ravens to death over a drive that lasted almost eight minutes of the fourth quarter, exposing a surprisingly soft Baltimore front seven. This time, the Ravens had almost two minutes to answer with a game-winning drive of their own and they did so thanks to clutch scrambling from Lamar Jackson and a field goal from the ever-reliable Justin Tucker.

When the ball went through the uprights, players and fans across M&T Bank Stadium let out a deep sigh of relief. No more demons for now. The Ravens jumped to another double-digit lead at home thanks to an excellent start from their defense, which exploited Cincinnati’s shoddy offensive line and blanketed the Bengals’ brilliant wide receivers. But a Jackson interception opened the door for the visitors, and the Ravens’ advantage was gone by halftime.

Advertisement

This was not one of Jackson’s sharper games overall; he had receivers open for a touchdown twice on the opening drive of the second half and overthrew them each time. As ever, the Ravens could not escape without potentially significant health news, in this case a wrist injury that knocked safety Marcus Williams out in the second quarter.

FINAL: Ravens 19, Bengals 17.



The Ravens win on a last-second 43-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to move into first place in the AFC North. Follow our live blog for postgame reaction and analysis. https://t.co/Rbrg8Qgg26 — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) October 10, 2022

Ryan McFadden, reporter: The Ravens’ defense came out with a purpose, forcing the Bengals to punt on three straight drives while taking advantage of Cincinnati’s struggling offensive line. Jason Pierre-Paul had a strong first half, recording a sack and two pass deflections while Baltimore did a strong job containing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, limiting the 2021 first-round draft pick to seven receptions for 50 yards on 12 targets.

Although Lamar Jackson didn’t have the best game and looked indecisive at times, he made plays when it mattered most. Jackson’s 19-yard run late in the fourth quarter helped set up a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.

After five straight home losses, Baltimore fans can walk away happy, even if their blood pressure skyrocketed in another close game.

C.J. Doon, editor: This win had to be a relief for many on the Ravens’ sideline. Coach John Harbaugh, for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Bengals’ 3-yard line with 9:42 to go. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, for his game-winning drive in the final two minutes after a subpar performance by his lofty standards. The defense, for containing the Bengals’ top playmakers and being trusted in the fourth quarter to hold the lead. It wasn’t pretty, but the Ravens needed to end their streak of losses in both homes games and close contests. This could be a turning point.

Tim Schwartz, editor: It’s never easy, is it? The Ravens, more than any team in the NFL, play up or down to their opponent, which was a storyline last year before Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury. The defense stepped up Sunday night and held Joe Burrow and the Bengals to 291 total yards, but they couldn’t get a stop when they needed it late in the fourth quarter. We’ve heard that one before … three times … already this season. Only this time the Ravens got the chance to use their biggest weapons — Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker — for one last shot. The Ravens showed a lot of improvement defensively and the offense will be fine as long as Jackson is under center. This is a huge win on a day the rest of teams in the AFC North lost.