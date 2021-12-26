Instant analysis from Ravens’ 41-21 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Tim Schwartz, editor: The first time the Ravens faced the Bengals in Week 7, they exposed many of Baltimore’s faults on defense — poor tackling, lack of depth and inability to prevent the big play in a 41-17 beatdown. And on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow did it again and dealt the Ravens and their playoff chances a near-death blow as wide receivers Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd combined for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions to make Burrow, who finished with 525 passing yards and four touchdowns, look like an MVP front-runner. As injuries in the secondary racked up week by week, it felt like a matter of time until the dam broke. Cornerbacks Kevon Seymour, who spent most the year on the practice squad, and Daryl Worley, who was signed as a free agent off the street a few days ago, had no chance, and neither did third-string quarterback Josh Johnson. It ain’t over yet, somehow, but Baltimore’s playoff chances look slim.