Childs Walker, reporter: This Ravens offense is borderline unfair against a poor defense such as Cincinnati’s. The Ravens began the day by cashing play-action passing receipts on their remarkable running production from the first eight weeks of the season. Lamar Jackson was nearly perfect as a passer, and lest we forget the other side of his game, he delivered an all-time spin move on a 47-yard touchdown run that will live on in endless replays. The Bengals could not hope to cover the Ravens’ three tight ends or keep up with Greg Roman’s creative option calls. On defense, the Ravens actually struggled against rookie quarterback Ryan Finley for much of the first half. But cornerback Marcus Peters showed us the out-sized value of an elite playmaker when he baited Finley into a pick-six that essentially put the game away. The one cloud over this game was the foot injury to defensive tackle Michael Pierce. But the Ravens are remarkably confident right now and staring at a season of limitless possibilities.