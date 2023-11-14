Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Odell Beckham Jr. among 7 players absent from Tuesday practice

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed his second straight day of practice Tuesday after exiting Sunday's game against the Browns with a calf injury. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Two days before the Ravens’ pivotal AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, several key players were absent from practice.

Seven Ravens were missing from the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to the media, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (knee). Humphrey and Stanley were both injured in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns and also missed practice Monday, while Beckham wasn’t listed on the injury report Monday but has missed one practice in each of the past three weeks.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Humphrey and Stanley’s injuries wouldn’t keep them out “long term,” adding they have a “chance” to play Thursday.

Guard John Simpson, a full participant on the Ravens’ estimated practice report Monday, also wasn’t seen at practice. Simpson has started all 10 games at left guard this season and hasn’t missed a practice because of injury all season. If Simpson and Stanley are unable to play, the Ravens would be without their starters on the left side of their offensive line against the Bengals.

Veteran outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Jadeveon Clowney were also absent from the portion of practice open to the media. Van Noy was a limited participant Monday, while Clowney wasn’t listed on the estimated injury report. Linebacker Trenton Simpson was missing for the second consecutive day after suffering a concussion Sunday.

Tuesday featured the only full practice of the shortened week ahead of “Thursday Night Football” against the Bengals. At 7-3, the Ravens own a half-game lead over the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North, while Cincinnati is in last at 5-4.

The Bengals had five players missing from Monday’s practice, including wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and top edge rushers Trey Hendrickson (knee) and Sam Hubbard (ankle). Their availability for Thursday’s game is unclear, as Cincinnati doesn’t practice Tuesday until 6:20 p.m.

