Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, RB Kenyan Drake, TE Charlie Kolar among 6 inactives for playoff game vs. Bengals

The Ravens will go with just three running backs after deactivating Kenyan Drake before Sunday night’s AFC wild-card playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The return of Gus Edwards, who was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after leaving in the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Bengals, played a role in the Ravens relying on J.K. Dobbins, Edwards and Justice Hill, who also doubles as the team’s primary kick returner.

This marks the fourth time in the last five games that Drake — who leads the team in rushing touchdowns with four, ranks third in rushing with 482 yards and fifth in catches with 17 — has been scratched.

In addition to Drake, quarterback Lamar Jackson (sprained posterior collateral ligament in left knee), cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (illness) and rookie Damarion Williams, center Trystan Colon (illness), rookie tight end Charlie Kolar and wide receiver Binjimen Victor are inactive.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who sat out the regular-season finale against Cincinnati and has been dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder and an injured wrist, is active and expected to start. Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who started in Week 18, is also active.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella, a 2019 second-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals who signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in October, is active after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Defensive back Ar’Darius Washington will also suit up after being added to the active roster.

Ravens running back Kenyan Drake looks on before a last Sunday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. (Emilee Chinn/AP)

Stephens had not practiced all week after being hospitalized before last Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Colon did not practice Thursday but participated fully in Friday’s session before being ruled out Saturday afternoon.

For the Bengals, starting right guard Alex Cappa (left ankle), tight end Devin Asiasi, cornerback Jalen Davis, running back Chris Evans, defensive end Jeff Gunter, offensive lineman Raymond Johnson III and linebacker Keandre Jones (Maryland) are inactive.

Cappa did not practice last week after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Max Scharping is listed as his backup at right guard.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who practiced fully Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s session because of an illness, is active.