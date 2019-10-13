Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens present a brutal matchup for a poor run defense, and the Bengals came in 31st in the NFL in that category. So the game followed a numbingly predictable blueprint, with the Ravens moving the ball relentlessly and controlling the clock behind a career-best running performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. They didn’t win with sheer power so much as a dizzying variety of runs. If not for an opening kickoff return touchdown by the Bengals and a string of offensive-line penalties, they would have won by a wider margin. On defense, the Ravens again failed to generate a consistent pass rush but overpowered a poor offensive line at the point of attack. The Ravens didn’t tell us anything new with this win, but they had to have it with six of their next seven games coming against teams with at least .500 records. They’ve put themselves in solid position to defend their AFC North title.