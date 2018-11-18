Live updates, everything you need to know during game vs. Bengals

Frank Victores / AP

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled on the run by Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled on the run by Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Frank Victores / AP)