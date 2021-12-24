Ravens S Chuck Clark activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Bengals

Clark, who leads the defense in snaps and typically wears the green dot as the unit’s signal-caller, was sidelined for Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, his first absence his rookie year in 2017. He’s expected to start in Cincinnati alongside rookie Brandon Stephens, who paired with second-year safety Geno Stone on Sunday. In 13 games this season, Clark has 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and eight passes defended.