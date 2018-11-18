Ravens-Bengals by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-21 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11:
0 – Times in NFL history that a team had a rookie quarterback and running back each rush for 100 yards in a same game until the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards on Sunday.
10 – Of the past 11 games between the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals decided by one score.
11 – Run plays in a row by the Ravens on their opening drive, marking the third time since 1999 that a first series featured at least 10 rushing plays without a pass attempt and ended in a touchdown.
14-3 – Ravens’ record after a bye week since 2002.
115 – Rushing yards for Ravens rookie running back Gus Edwards, tying his college career high set for the University of Miami on Oct. 23, 2014.