Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that star wide receiver A.J. Green will miss the team’s road game Sunday against the Ravens.
Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, tore ligaments in his left ankle in July during training camp and hasn’t returned to practice. Injuries have further depleted the winless Bengals at wide receiver.
Cincinnati last week placed wide receiver John Ross III, a 2017 first-round draft pick, on injured reserve. Ross has 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns this season. Alex Erickson, who has seven catches for 62 yards, left Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a possible concussion. Tyler Boyd leads the Bengals with 37 catches for 406 yards and a touchdown.
In 11 career games against the Ravens, Green has 53 catches for 886 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 69 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals’ Week 2 win over the visiting Ravens last season but missed their Week 11 rematch with a toe injury.
Bengals@Ravens
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 13
Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM