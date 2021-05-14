Ravens rookie guard Ben Cleveland is hungry for a starting job — and the occasional squirrel, too | NOTES

“We’re all seeing this playbook for the first and second time, so right now, really and truly just focused on kind of getting in sync with these new guys and learning this playbook,” he said. “Because you can’t go play fast until you know what you’re doing. I think that’s definitely step one, is just making sure you get that playbook down pat. But that’s really what I’m worried about right now. Not really thinking ahead to fall camp and that starting job.”