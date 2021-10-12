Ravens G Ben Cleveland placed on injured reserve, but rookie says he expects to return

Cleveland had split time with starter Ben Powers at left guard over the past four games, playing up to 46.6% of the offensive snaps in a Week 4 game over the Denver Broncos. With Cleveland sidelined and Tyre Phillips still working his way back from a Week 1 knee injury, the Ravens’ interior depth has thinned even further. Trystan Colon, who saw seven snaps Monday, is now the team’s top interior backup.