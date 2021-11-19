Ravens vs. Bears staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 11 game in Chicago?

Ravens 27, Bears 17: The Ravens have enough veterans to know they can’t lay an egg two weeks in a row after a hugely disappointing game against the Dolphins last Thursday. The Bears have a rookie quarterback and can’t stop the run, a recipe that fits well with what the Ravens like to do. Assuming the illness that kept quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Rashod Bateman from practicing isn’t serious and wideout Marquise Brown’s thigh injury doesn’t prevent him from playing, the Ravens should be as healthy as they’ve been all season with tight end Nick Boyle back and running back Latavius Murray looking good enough to go. Crazier things have happened in this wonky NFL season, but look for the Ravens to get back on track with a solid win.