Backup QB Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive as Ravens rally late again to beat Bears, 16-13

The Bears, who have lost five straight after starting the season 3-2, were hurting, too. Standout wide receiver Allen Robinson II, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson were inactive. More pain was headed their way, too: Fields, their first-round pick who struggled throughout the first half in his first test against the Ravens’ defense, left the game with a ribs injury after his first drive of the second half.