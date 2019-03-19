Ravens waive linebacker Bam Bradley, cornerback Jaylen Hill after failed physicals

The Ravens waived linebacker Bam Bradley and cornerback Jaylen Hill after both failed physicals, according to the NFL’s list of transactions for Tuesday.

Both players missed last season with injuries. Bradley, who made the Ravens’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017, tore his ACL in Week 2 that year. The Pittsburgh product missed all of the season and, after not recovering in time for training camp, was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Hill also made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and appeared in six games for the Ravens, recovering a fumble and contributing mainly on special teams. The former Jacksonville State standout tore his ACL and MCL in Week 16 and joined Bradley on the PUP list this season. Hill returned to practice in mid-November but suffered a setback almost immediately. Coach John Harbaugh said then that he might need hip surgery.

Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo is the only Raven on last season’s PUP list who remains on the roster. He underwent leg surgery in May.

CAPTION “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. CAPTION The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports. The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer