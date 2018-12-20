Ravens plan to honor 1958 Baltimore Colts, 'Greatest Game' during Dec. 30 home finale

The Ravens plan to honor the 60th anniversary of the 1958 world champion Baltimore Colts during their final home game of the season on Dec. 30 against the Cleveland Browns.

They’ll pause during the game to recognize surviving members of that team, including Lenny Moore and Andy Nelson, and the wives or widows of others, including John Unitas and Gino Marchetti (who’s not expected to attend).

The celebration will also feature a video commemorating the “Greatest Game Ever Played,” in which Unitas rallied the Colts to an overtime victory over the New York Giants for the team’s first NFL championship.

