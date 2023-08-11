Ravens’ backup quarterback battle takes center stage with starters sitting preseason opener

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens have spent the past two weeks going against one another during training camp in Owings Mills.

Up next: An actual opponent.

“We’ve probably done that about enough for now,” coach John Harbaugh said Thursday in what was the final practice of the week. “The next step is to get on the field and play a game with the guys who are going to play and see how they do.”

That next step comes Saturday night when the Ravens play the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore has the NFL’s longest preseason winning streak at 23 games, with its last loss coming in 2015 to the Atlanta Falcons. But that span is meaningless in terms of importance. More paramount is keeping everyone healthy, which is why Harbaugh said the “established starters” won’t play in the game. That means quarterback Lamar Jackson, among many others, won’t be in action — though Harbaugh did concede that rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers might suit up, if not this weekend then at another point in the preseason.

Of course, there’s little question who the Ravens’ starting quarterback will be this season after Jackson signed a five-year, reportedly $260 million extension in April that makes him the second-highest paid quarterback per year in the NFL and keeps him in Baltimore through 2027. When it comes to who his backup will be, though, that decision still seems to be determined.

Tyler Huntley is second on the depth chart, followed by Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown. But depth charts at this point in training camp are also about as meaningful as preseason winning streaks, and it’s expected that Johnson will start against the Eagles.

So far, Johnson, Huntley and Brown have had what quarterbacks coach Tee Martin called a “healthy competition.” Though Huntley has looked perhaps the most consistent among the three, Johnson has performed well in recent days and seen plenty of reps, too.

“The both of them are running the system the way we want them to run it,” Martin said. “Josh with his leadership and experience, his anticipation in knowing what’s coming and reading defenses and things of that nature, that’s where his experience kind of shows. Snoop [Huntley] has done the same. He’s played a lot of football around here and his athleticism shows. But the both of them are kind of neck-and-neck in terms of what they’re doing within the system.”

Now comes their chance against someone other than their own defense.

“I think the games will go a long way in deciding that pecking order there,” Harbaugh said. “All those guys have shown they’re capable of being that guy.”

Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson greets fans before training camp practice July 26. The 37-year-old veteran is on his NFL-record 14th team and is back with Baltimore for a third time. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Huntley has been before.

With Jackson missing 11 games over the past two seasons because of injuries, he’s made nine starts, including in last year’s AFC wild-card loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati. In 15 regular-season games with the Ravens over the past three years, Huntley has completed 65.6% of his passes for 1,754 yards and five touchdowns while also throwing seven interceptions.

Brown, meanwhile, is coming off a rookie season in which he played in just two games, though one of them was eventful.

Late in the third quarter of a Week 13 game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Brown went just 3-for-5 for 16 yards the rest of the way, but he avoided turning the ball over and the Ravens held on for a 16-14 win. He then went 19-for-44 for 286 yards with two interceptions in a Week 17 start at Cincinnati with Huntley sidelined with tendinitis.

Then there’s Johnson.

The 37-year-old veteran is on his NFL-record 14th team and is back with the Ravens for a third time after signing in May. A fifth-round pick out of San Diego by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, he previously played for Baltimore in 2021 and was on the roster during the 2016 offseason before being released that September.

Last season, he was with the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he played in the NFC Championship in relief of the injured Brock Purdy, who tore his ulnar collateral ligament.

But Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter, was replaced by the injured Purdy and the Eagles went on to a 31-7 blowout win. Johnson completed 7 of 13 passes for 74 yards and lost a fumble.

“I have goals just like any player, and until I accomplish those goals, I’m going to pursue them,” Johnson said when asked what keeps him motivated as one of the league’s oldest quarterbacks. “I’m very grateful to be able to do something that most people get to dream of. I’ve been on the outside looking in in some of my years. I’ve been on the team that went to the NFC Championship. I’ve been on a team for two days. My journey is my journey, and it’s very unique, but one thing that’s consistent … I just feel it’s just a representation of what life is for most of us. I think it’s hard for all of us.”

Given that journey, Johnson isn’t worried about the competition for the backup role as much as he’s focused on the process of competing for the job.

“It’s truly a one-day journey. It’s a one-period journey, a one play,” he said. “It’s been a lot of good for us considering we all are learning a new language — all getting to know each other and getting to know Coach [Todd] Monken’s offense.

“Snoop’s [Tyler Huntley] a [heck] of a quarterback. I feel like I’m a [heck] of a quarterback. Anthony’s [Brown] a [heck] of a quarterback. Obviously, Lamar [Jackson] has proven to be the top quarterback in the league. For us, it’s just about getting better each day and making each other better each day. We have a great camaraderie in the [quarterback] room. We don’t really worry about competition from that standpoint.”

That’ll be up to Harbaugh and the rest of the coaches, starting Saturday night.

Preseason opener

Eagles at Ravens

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4; NFL Network

Radio: 97.9 FM