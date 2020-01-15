Art Modell, the late Ravens owner who brought professional football back to Baltimore when he moved his team from Cleveland after the 1995 season, has again missed out on making the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Modell was one of 10 historical contributors considered by a panel of 25 media members, former players and league executives (including Hall of Fame member and former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome). But he was not one of three selected for the 2020 Hall of Fame class.
George Young, the longtime New York Giants manager who grew up in Baltimore and coached at both Calvert Hall and Baltimore City College, was selected along with former NFL Films president Steve Sabol and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.
Young, who died in 2001, began his NFL career as a scout, coach and executive for the Baltimore Colts. He later built two Super Bowl champions for the Giants and won NFL Executive of the Year honors five times.
“He loved history,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday morning on NFL Network. “He loved the game, and this is something he would be so proud of.”
For many years, Modell had been considered a longshot given the bitterness that lingers toward him for relocating the Browns from Ohio, where the Hall of Fame is located.
But his case received new life when the Hall of Fame announced plans for its expanded class of 2020. The introduction of the 25-member blue-ribbon panel meant he would no longer have to pass muster with many of the media members who’d rejected him in past years.
Modell was last a finalist in 2013, the year after he died at age 87. But his candidacy met opposition from those who blamed him for moving one of the league’s classic franchises. Others simply found it difficult to vote for an owner over a list of worthy players.
Advocates said Modell’s 43 years as an owner and significant efforts to build the NFL into the nation’s most valuable television property should override any bad feelings over the move from Cleveland to Baltimore.
In addition to the historical contributors, the 25-member panel selected 10 players (including former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donnie Shell and former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael) and two coaches (Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson) to join the usual class of five modern-era players as part of the Hall of Fame’s “Centennial Class” celebrating the NFL’s 100th anniversary.
In Baltimore, Modell faced none of the sour feelings that festered in Cleveland and other corners of the NFL landscape. He was the man who brought the NFL back to town after a 12-season absence, the owner of the Ravens’ first Super Bowl champion and a generous philanthropist along with his wife, Pat.
“He was a class act; that’s why I wanted him,” said John Moag, who negotiated the deal to bring Modell’s franchise to Baltimore. “He cared about this city and poured money into it. … Art was a guy’s guy in a lot of ways, a heck of a guy to be around and one of the funniest I’ve ever met. I’ve never heard anyone in this town say a bad word about him. Not one. And that’s pretty tough.”
As chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority, Moag was charged with bringing the NFL back to a city that had lost the Colts in 1984. He said that of the various owners he could have approached, Modell — who had not received the stadium deal he felt he needed to stay in Cleveland — was always his first choice.
“When I met with him, he was absolutely tormented that he had to leave,” Moag recalled. “It really ate at him, because not only was he leaving, but his children were leaving and never going back. … But I said to him, ‘Mr. Modell, if you come to Baltimore, I promise you we’ll embrace you, and you’ll come to love this community.’ And that turned out to be the case.”
When the Ravens defeated the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, the victory was a milestone for both the city and Modell, whose Browns had won an NFL championship in 1964 but had never played in the Super Bowl.
“To the people in Baltimore City, to the people in Baltimore County and to the state of Maryland, this belongs to you,” he said as he gripped the gleaming Lombardi Trophy.
When Modell died in 2012, his casket was displayed on the field at M&T Bank Stadium so fans and former players could pay their respects. A large portrait of him hangs over the fireplace in the lobby of the Ravens’ headquarters in Owings Mills. He enjoyed visiting the facility and watching practice even after he turned over principal ownership of the franchise to Steve Bisciotti in 2004.
Cleveland, meanwhile, received a new version of the Browns in 1999.